Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.95.

VET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE VET traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.42. 2,201,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$22.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.11.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.84) by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$193.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.41 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.