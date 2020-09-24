Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. 55,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 1.44. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Verra Mobility by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

