Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VERU. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get Veru alerts:

VERU opened at $2.67 on Monday. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Leap Investments LP grew its position in shares of Veru by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.