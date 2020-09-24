Vid (VI) 1-Day Volume Tops $497,669.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001204 BTC on major exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $497,669.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00095394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00227180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01474377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00202402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,291,735 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

