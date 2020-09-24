VIG Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One VIG token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $7,788.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00040908 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,621.68 or 0.99453175 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00637128 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.44 or 0.01314990 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005374 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00108830 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,698,958 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

