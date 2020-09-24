Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.27.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 258,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,529. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $872.59 million, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.11. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $97,431.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,609.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $303,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,384 shares of company stock worth $1,702,363. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.