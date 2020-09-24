VoteCoin (VOT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $11,484.08 and $9.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00511995 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00072198 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00055827 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 107,671,750 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

