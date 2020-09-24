Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.30 and last traded at $49.11. 1,430,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,691,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRM. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $253.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.12 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at about $261,000.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

