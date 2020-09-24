WAX (WAXP) One Day Volume Hits $1.31 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, Bittrex and Upbit. WAX has a total market cap of $51.27 million and $1.31 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,706,601,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,343,527,797 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C2CX, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Tidex, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Kucoin, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

