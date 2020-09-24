WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.23. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

