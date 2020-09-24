Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives $12.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Citigroup cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 5,482,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 25.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,910 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth $5,292,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter worth $3,202,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Welbilt by 114.2% during the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 533,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.11. 69,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,048. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.79 million, a PE ratio of 152.75 and a beta of 1.96.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.09 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

