Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.27. Western Energy Services shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp will post -0.4992453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

