Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.74

Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.98. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 10,951 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

