William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – William Blair raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Monday, September 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,152.16.

CMG stock opened at $1,248.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,249.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $999.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,384.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

