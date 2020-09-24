Wings (WINGS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $42,600.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and $42,600.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.94 or 0.04509475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033941 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars.

