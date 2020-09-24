Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52.07 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $10,642.52 or 0.99466967 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $869.13 million and approximately $52.07 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040735 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001653 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00167053 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

