XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) were down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 5,983,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,779,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, BidaskClub raised XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 56,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

