Yocoin (YOC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Yocoin has a market capitalization of $193,472.66 and approximately $5,376.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yocoin has traded up 47.3% against the dollar. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, OOOBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00420509 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002692 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Yocoin Coin Profile

Yocoin (CRYPTO:YOC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Yocoin is www.yocoin.org

Buying and Selling Yocoin

Yocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, OOOBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.