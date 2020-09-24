Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

Coty stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 697,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,764,768. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,864.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Coty by 21.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Coty by 53.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Coty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Coty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

