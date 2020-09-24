Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Inphi reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Inphi in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Inphi from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $1,313,228.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,080,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Mcwilliams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,643. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,552,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,352,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPHI traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.94. 5,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

