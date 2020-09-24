Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.03. Limoneira posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $43,627.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,740 shares in the company, valued at $959,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Limoneira by 13.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Limoneira by 47.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Limoneira by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

LMNR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 1,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.04.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

