Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report sales of $48.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.70 million and the lowest is $47.30 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $51.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $191.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $194.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $181.97 million, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $185.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOFG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MidWestOne Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOFG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.46. 903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $270.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $39.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

