Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 12,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,715,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 346,818 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 581,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $5,342,000.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 69,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,980. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

