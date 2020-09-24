Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.02. QCR reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million.

QCRH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

QCRH stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,527. QCR has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $412.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of QCR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QCR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

