Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to announce $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $12.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.98 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

CNQ stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.72. 219,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,295. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 409,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 483,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

