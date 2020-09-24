Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.07. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 106.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

CSIQ traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. 37,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,838. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

