Zacks: Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 526,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,583. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.8% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

