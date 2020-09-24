Zacks: Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.
Shares of CRUS stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 526,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,583. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83.
In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.8% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
