Zacks: Analysts Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.45. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 740,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTB traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.88. 358,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,862. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

