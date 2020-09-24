Zacks: Analysts Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $641.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will announce $641.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $625.93 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $704.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 168,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. 358,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,862. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

