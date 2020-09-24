Zacks: Analysts Expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.14. Coty reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Consumer Edge cut shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

COTY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 697,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,764,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,784 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 372,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 147,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.