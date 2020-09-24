Zacks: Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post sales of $220.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.60 million. Insulet reported sales of $192.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $873.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $866.20 million to $880.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.57 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Insulet by 8.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $10.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.10. 9,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.50. Insulet has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $233.99.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

