Zacks: Analysts Expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce $482.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $473.80 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $483.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,383. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average is $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,625 shares of company stock worth $7,948,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $6,049,000. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 475,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 118,891 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,961,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,261,000 after purchasing an additional 62,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.