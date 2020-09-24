Zacks: Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.69. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million.

Several brokerages have commented on MOFG. Stephens began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $270.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,615,000 after buying an additional 1,127,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

