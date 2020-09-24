Zacks: Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post $9.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.77 billion and the lowest is $9.38 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $10.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $42.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $42.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.13 billion to $44.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,800,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,001,104. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after buying an additional 1,365,298 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

