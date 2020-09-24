Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.84) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.05). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($7.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($6.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($7.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.22) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.52. 4,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average of $136.15. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $158.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $225,574,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,914,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,473,000 after purchasing an additional 729,613 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,264,000 after acquiring an additional 614,186 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,952,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 351,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100,416 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.