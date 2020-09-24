Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to Announce $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.88. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.48.

In related news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 832,512 shares of company stock valued at $73,733,825. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.77. 1,920,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,919. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

