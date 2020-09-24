Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. GP Strategies reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $106.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.92 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPX. Barrington Research began coverage on GP Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

GPX stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,412. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $155.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in GP Strategies during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in GP Strategies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GP Strategies during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GP Strategies during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in GP Strategies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

