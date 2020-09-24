Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.74 Million

Brokerages expect that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will announce sales of $114.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $139.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $475.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.43 million to $490.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $515.78 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $521.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $106.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.92 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on GP Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. 1,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $155.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GP Strategies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.