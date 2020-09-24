Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $437.22 Million

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report sales of $437.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.70 million and the highest is $448.39 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $455.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 308.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 100,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 73.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,622. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

