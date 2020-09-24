Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post sales of $18.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $18.24 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $75.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.96 billion to $75.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $74.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.59 billion to $78.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,509 shares of company stock valued at $785,765 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,203,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $207.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

