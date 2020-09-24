Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. 2,008,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,940. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 1.29. KBR has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KBR by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in KBR by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 848,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in KBR by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,418 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

