Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.85 Million

Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will announce $440.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.10 million. La-Z-Boy reported sales of $447.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LZB. Sidoti increased their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE LZB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.24. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.