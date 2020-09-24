Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings of $3.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $3.97. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $4.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $21.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%. The company had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,652 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,305,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 379,900 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,771,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 210,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,895,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 656,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 253,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,333. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $113.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.43.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

