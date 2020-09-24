Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.99. Zions Bancorporation NA reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation NA.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.65.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.