Zacks: Brokerages Expect Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Audioeye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). Audioeye posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Audioeye will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Audioeye.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Audioeye had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 639.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEYE shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other Audioeye news, Director Alexandre Zyngier purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $532,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Audioeye in the second quarter worth about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Audioeye by 76.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Audioeye in the second quarter worth about $138,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Audioeye in the second quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Audioeye in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEYE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. 2,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,820. Audioeye has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

