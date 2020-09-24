Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $860.54 Million

Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce sales of $860.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $870.72 million and the lowest is $852.90 million. Canadian Solar posted sales of $759.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.63. 37,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,838. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

