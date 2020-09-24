Zacks: Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Post $2.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report earnings per share of $2.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $10.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.36. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

In related news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,274,906. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.74. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.