Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to Sell

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ciena reported decent third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The networking systems and software company’s revenues are mainly driven by rising demand for packet-optical transport and switching products as well as service management software in the global market. With best-in-class core optical networking portfolio, Ciena has an expanded customer base in high-growth markets like Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. However, orders slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hurt Ciena’s revenues for a few quarters. Intense competition is a major headwind as small vendors resort to aggressive pricing for greater market share. The company faces concentration risk as the majority of its revenues come from a handful of large global communications service providers.”

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 83,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. Ciena has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 1,895 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $77,695.00. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,995 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

