Zcoin Achieves Market Cap of $43.56 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00037030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $43.56 million and $3.78 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,664.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.86 or 0.03252399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.65 or 0.02031449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00421329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.86 or 0.00861351 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00516025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,030,556 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

