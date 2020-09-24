Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $457.69 and last traded at $464.98. 27,051,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 10,466,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.44. The company has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 596.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $830,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,009 shares of company stock valued at $77,232,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $12,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $132,775,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

